Donald Trump faces federal criminal charges in history-making court appearance

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in Miami ahead of his court appearance.

The 76-year-old is set to appear at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Court House at 3pm local time (8pm GMT), where he faces federal criminal charges.

He has been accused of collecting classified documents, storing them at his Mar-a-Lago home, and refusing to give them back after leaving the White House.

The documents allegedly contained information on nuclear programmes and sensitive communications with foreign leaders, and they were stored in a ballroom, an office and even a bathroom.

According to the indictment, Trump’s employees had open access to the papers in some of these unsecured spaces.

Trump is due to be indicted on 37 charges, but has insisted he is innocent and that the case is a hoax.

Former President Donald Trump allegedly kept classified documents at various places in his Mar-a-Lago resort, including a public ballroom, bathroom and a bedroom https://t.co/7zCuHVKpQi pic.twitter.com/UCSjkSgPUy — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2023

He has also encouraged his supporters to join a planned protest at the Miami court later today.

The indictment marks the first time in US history that a former president has faced criminal charges brought by the federal government he once oversaw.