Ariana Grande set to release first solo single in three years

Ariana Grande is set to release her first solo single in three years.

The singer has not released any new solo music since the release of her sixth album, Positions in 2020.

Taking to her social media, the 30-year-old shared the news with her fans who are eagerly anticipating the singer’s seventh studio album.

She wrote in her Instagram post, sharing what appears to be the artwork for her new track: “yes, and? ♡ 1.12.”

Ariana’s has released no new music over the last three years apart from her collaborations with Kid Cudi for the Don’t Look Up soundtrack and The Weeknd for a remix of his track, Save Your Tears.

She has also joined Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion for 2021’s, It Was a… (Masked Christmas) and Kelly Clarkson for Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.

Ariana previously teased her upcoming seventh studio album, posting multiple snaps of her in the studio over the past few weeks.

In a series of images posted to her Instagram, the singer included an image of a card that read “See you next year.”

The star was also seen to get emotional upon recording her album, posting a teary-eyed snap of herself in the recording studio.

Ariana has since sent fans into a frenzy, with a host of Arianators taking to the post’s comments to share their excitement.

One fan wrote: “she’s back♥️”

While another said: “excited isn’t the word ”

A third penned: “2024 about to be one for the books.”

The date and name of her next album have yet to be confirmed.