Ariana Grande teases the release of her new album in Instagram post

Ariana Grande has teased the release of her new album in a recent Instagram post.

The star is currently working on her seventh album and has posted multiple snaps of her in the studio over the past few weeks.

While the date and name of her next album have yet to be confirmed, the 30-year-old has teased the upcoming project.

In a series of images posted to her Instagram, the singer included an image of a card that read “See you next year.”

The star was also seen to get emotional upon recording her album, posting a teary-eyed snap of herself in the recording studio.

Ariana has since sent fans into a frenzy, with a host of Arianators taking to the post’s comments to share their excitement.

One fan wrote: “she’s back♥️”

While another said: “excited isn’t the word 🥹🥹🥹”

A third penned: “2024 about to be one for the books.”