Ad
HomeMovie

Latest Posts

WATCH: The trailer for Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan’s new movie is here

Fresh
Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

The trailer for Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan’s new movie has been released.

The Normal People star and the Pam & Tommy actor will star in a new thriller called ‘Fresh’, which will join Disney+ on March 4.

According to the film’s synopsis, Fresh “follows Noa (played by Daisy), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number.”

“After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

Director Mimi Cave said of the film: “Fresh is a wildly allegorical story, yet the film carries strings of truth throughout that I hope resonate for different audiences.”

She added that she “can’t wait for people to see the brilliant performances Daisy and Sebastian give”.

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us