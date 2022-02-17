WATCH: The trailer for Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan’s new movie is here

The trailer for Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan’s new movie has been released.

The Normal People star and the Pam & Tommy actor will star in a new thriller called ‘Fresh’, which will join Disney+ on March 4.

According to the film’s synopsis, Fresh “follows Noa (played by Daisy), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number.”

“After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”

Director Mimi Cave said of the film: “Fresh is a wildly allegorical story, yet the film carries strings of truth throughout that I hope resonate for different audiences.”

She added that she “can’t wait for people to see the brilliant performances Daisy and Sebastian give”.