A reminder of the nominees for the 2024 IFTA Awards

The 2024 IFTA Awards will take place tonight.
A host of famous faces will be awarded by the Irish Film & Television Academy across 28 categories in Film and Drama.
The 21st awards ceremony will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.
Ahead of tonight’s show, here’s a reminder of the nominees:
Best Film
Double Blind
Flora and Son
Lies We Tell
LOLA
That They May Face The Rising Sun
Verdigris
Best Director – Film
Double Blind – Ian Hunt-Duffy
Flora and Son – John Carney
Lies We Tell – Lisa Mulcahy
LOLA – Andrew Legge
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Pat Collins
Verdigris – Patricia Kelly
Best Script – Film
Double Blind – Darach McGarrigle
Flora and Son – John Carney
Lies We Tell – Elisabeth Gooch
LOLA – Andrew Legge
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Éamon Little
Verdigris – Patricia Kelly
Best Actor – Film
Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers
David Wilmot – Lies We Tell
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Barry Ward – That They May Face The Rising Sun
Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman
Best Actress – Film
Jessie Buckley – Fingernails
Eve Hewson – Flora and Son
Saoirse Ronan – Foe
Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell
Bríd Brennan – My Sailor, My Love
Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris
Best Supporting Actor – Film
Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers
Diarmuid Noyes – Double Blind
Chris Walley – Lies We Tell
Kenneth Branagh – Oppenheimer
Liam Carney – Sunlight
Lalor Roddy – That They May Face The Rising Sun
Best Supporting Actress – Film
Bronagh Gallagher – Dance First
Catherine Walker – My Sailor, My Love
Alison Oliver – Saltburn
Ruth McCabe – That They May Face The Rising Sun
Agnes O’Casey – The Miracle Club
Maya O’Shea – Verdigris
Best Drama
Blue Lights
Hidden Assets
Kin
Northern Lights
Obituary
The Woman in the Wall
Best Director – Drama
Happy Valley – Fergus O’Brien
Kin – Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor
Kin – Kate Dolan
Northern Lights – Tom Hall
Obituary – John Hayes
The Gone – Hannah Quinn
Best Script – Drama
Blue Lights – Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson
Hidden Assets – Peter McKenna
Kin – Peter McKenna
Northern Lights – Stephen Jones
Obituary – Ray Lawlor
The Woman in the Wall – Joe Murtagh
Best Actor – Drama
Martin McCann – Blue Lights
Francis Magee – Kin
Sam Keeley – Kin
Michael Smiley – Obituary
Éanna Hardwicke – The Sixth Commandment
Daryl McCormack – The Woman in the Wall
Best Actress – Drama
Sharon Horgan – Best Interests
Clare Dunne – Kin
Niamh Algar – Malpractice
Elva Trill – Northern Lights
Siobhán Cullen – Obituary
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Best Supporting Actor – Drama
Richard Dormer – Blue Lights
Jared Harris – Foundation
Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Assets
Aidan Gillen – Kin
Emmett J. Scanlan – Kin
Simon Delaney – The Woman in the Wall
Best Supporting Actress – Drama
Niamh Algar – Culprits
Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets
Maria Doyle Kennedy – Kin
Danielle Galligan – Obituary
Fionnula Flanagan – Sisters
Hilda Fay – The Woman in the Wall
Best International Film
All Of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Holdovers
Best International Actor
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Best International Actress
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Annette Bening – Nyad
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Emma Stone – Poor Things
George Morrison Feature Documentary
In The Shadow of Beirut
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Notes from Sheepland
Stolen
The Days of Trees
The Deepest Breath
Live-Action Short Film
Calf
Mud Queen
Sound & Colour
The Golden West
Two for the Road
Waiting Day
Animated Short Film
Nana Dee
The Small Makings of a Storm
The Presenter
Wind & The Shadow
Cinematography
Double Blind – Narayan Van Maele
Kin – JJ Rolfe
Lies We Tell – Eleanor Bowman
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Richard Kendrick
Costume Design
Double Blind – Gwen Jeffares Hourie
Lies We Tell – Joanne O’Brien
LOLA – Lara Campbell
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Louise Stanton
The Pope’s Exorcist – Lorna Marie Mugan
Production Design
A Haunting in Venice – John Paul Kelly
Double Blind – Steve Kingston
Lies We Tell – Caroline Hill
LOLA – Ferdia Murphy
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Padraig O’Neill
Hair & Make-Up
Double Blind – Jennia Readman, Madonna Bambino
Flora and Son – Lyndsey Herron, Barbara Conway
Lies We Tell – Helen O’Connor, Aitana Silvana
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Sandra Dunne, Edwina Kelly
The Pope’s Exorcist – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston
Sound
Barbie – Nina Rice
Double Blind – Brendan Rehill, Rob Moore, Peter Blayney
Evil Dead Rise – Garret Farrell, Peter Albrechtsen, Myk Farmer
Lies We Tell – Aza Hand, Damien Lynch, Peter Nicell
Saltburn – Nina Rice, Nina Hartstone, Adam Scrivener
Original Music
Double Blind – Die Hexen
Flora and Son – Gary Clark, John Carney
Lies We Tell – Aza Hand
LOLA – Neil Hannon
That They May Face The Rising Sun – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley
Editing
Double Blind – Colin Campbell
Lies We Tell – Weronika Kaminska
LOLA – Colin Campbell
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie – Michael Harte
The Last Rifleman – John Walters
VFX
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Kev Cahill, Diana Giogiutti
Evil Dead Rise – Liam Neville, Declan Boyle
Paradise – Niall McEvoy, Liam Neville
The Nevers – Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry
IFTA Rising Star
Siobhán Cullen (Obituary)
Kwaku Fortune (TWIG)
Ian Hunt-Duffy (Double Blind)
Agnes O’Casey (Lies We Tell)
Alison Oliver (Saltburn)