Cillian Murphy breaks his silence on reprising his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Cillian Murphy has broken his silence on reprising his role as Tommy Shelby for the Peaky Blinders movie.

Series creator Steven Knight sent fans into a frenzy last month when he finally confirmed that the film was in the works.

Speaking at the 2024 IFTA Awards on Saturday night, the Irish actor said: “Yeah there’s good momentum on that. I don’t have any exclusive for you but watch this space.”

When asked if the caps were coming back, he said: “Can’t tell you!”

Steven Knight confirmed the Peaky Blinders movie was in works at the premiere of his new BBC show This Town last month.

He said: “He is definitely returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

The movie is set to begin filming in September at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham and will be set during the Second World War.

After winning Best Actor at the Academy Awards in March, Cillian answered a series of questions and made it seem unlikely that he would ever return to our screens as Tommy Shelby.

At the time he said: “I loved playing him. He was exhausting and so wildly different for me that each time going back was kind of a journey.”

“I’m really not sentimental about work. I feel like the next thing is the most exciting thing. And I mean, it was a ten-year period in my life, so it is significant, but I always feel, like, let’s keep moving.”

However, Cillian previously said he would consider stepping back into character if the creator wanted to make a movie adaptation.

Speaking on Desert Island Discs, he admitted he was “relieved” when the legendary drama ended in 2022, but added that he feels differently about it now and would “totally” be on board with filming a movie.

He explained: “I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I’ll be there. If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, let’s do it.”