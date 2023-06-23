WATCH: The first trailer for Priscilla is here – and it stars a popular Euphoria actor

The first trailer for the new Priscilla Presley biopic is here.

Oscar-winner Sofia Coppola directed Prisicilla, which is based on the bestselling memoir Elvis and Me by the late singer’s wife.

Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi will play the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, opposite Mare of Easttown’s Cailee Spaeny – who will star as the title character.

The upcoming film comes after the huge success of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which hit cinemas last June.

Austin Butler played the legendary music icon in the film, alongside Tom Hanks who portrayed the late singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager.

The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley, who was played by Olivia DeJonge.

Watch the full trailer for Priscilla, which will be released later this year, below: