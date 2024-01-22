Review: Anyone But You and it’s Shakespeare counterpart

Anyone But You is a cringy yet joyful romantic comedy, reminiscent of its 90’s predecessors that could potentially make a comeback in 2024.

Set in the beautiful Australian city of Sydney, the rom-com sees sworn enemies Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) fake falling in love, in order to put a stop to their families’ ploy to trick them into liking each other.

There was an incredible amount of hype surrounding this film, which has now passed over $100million at the global box office, specifically on the magnetic chemistry between the two leads – and I can confirm that the hype is real!

The pair’s undeniable chemistry reminded me of certain rom-com duos, such as Julia Roberts with Richard Gere and Tom Hanks with Meg Ryan.

The film draws inspiration from Shakespeare’s classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing, subtly following in the footsteps of many rom-coms that came before it – including 10 Things I Hate About You, which was based off the playwright’s comedy, The Taming Of The Shrew.

Anyone But You capitalises on the protagonists tension under Ben and Bea’s witty banter, which makes for a playful script.

This idea of retelling classic tales into modern day romances is a common trope that film goers love to see.

This allows classic literature to be seen and appreciated by new audiences – keeping the work alive and in ways, breathing a new life into it.

Similar to many rom-coms, Anyone But You does come with some element of cringe, particularly in the way Bea and Ben attempt to trick their families into thinking they’re an item.

The rather over-the-top displays of public affection they attempt together did make me wriggle in my seat, but let’s be honest, this level of cringe is typical of many romantic comedies.

It’s basic and predictable plot line means viewers require little to no real concentration in order to keep up with the film’s events.

However, it’s comedic elements allows viewers to switch off, to passively watch and simply enjoy what’s put in front of them.

One thing I have to talk about is the soundtrack.

If you have seen the film, you alike me surely went home and listened to Natasha Bedingfield’s, Unwritten (it’s been on loop ever since).

The song plays an important role in the film, and is featured alongside some feel-good tunes.

Mac Miller and Empire of the Sun’s, The Spins, plays as the opening credits role.

The song sets the tone of the film – playful and light-hearted.

Other songs that made the soundtrack include Declan McKenna’s Sympathy and Troye Sivan’s Got Me Started.

While it’s safe to say Anyone But You is no cinematic masterpiece, it’s feel-good elements make for an easy and enjoyable watch.