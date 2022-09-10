Victoria and David Beckham ‘worried Nicola Peltz could hurt Brooklyn’ – amid rumoured feud

Victoria and David Beckham are reportedly worried that their new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz could hurt their son Brooklyn.

The actress married the Beckhams’ eldest son in a lavish ceremony back in April.

Since the wedding, there have been numerous reports that Victoria and her daughter-in-law are feuding.

A source has since told The Daily Mail that Victoria and David are worried that “Nicola is going to hurt Brooklyn.”

“They feel that the relationship is unbalanced,” the source said. “He makes a lot of sacrifices for her but it’s not clear what happens in return.”

“But you know, as Victoria says: ‘He’s just gaga about that girl.'”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Victoria was “heartbroken” over her feud with Nicola.

A friend of the Beckhams told The Daily Mail: “Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most.”

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one.”

“But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.”

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage,” the source continued.

“She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult.”

It was recently reported that Victoria hijacked Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance song You Sang To Me by Marc Anthony for her own mother-son dance.

Nicola and her new husband Brooklyn then had to change their song last minute to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley.