Nicola Peltz ‘stormed off crying’ during tribute to Victoria Beckham at her wedding

Nicola Peltz reportedly stormed off crying during a tribute to Victoria Beckham on her wedding day.

The actress married Posh Spice’s eldest son Brooklyn in a lavish ceremony back in April.

Following the wedding, reports began to emerge about alleged tension between Nicola and her famous mother-in-law.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicola was offended by a speech that was reportedly given by singer Marc Anthony, who is a close friend of David Beckham.

A source told the outlet: “It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is.”

They added that Nicola enjoys being the centre of attention, and that the bride was “really p**sed off” over the speech.

“She stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out.”

Another source revealed that Nicola was upset during the reception, but claimed that Victoria had “stolen” the newlyweds first dance song.

They claimed Posh Spice “stole” their song for her own mother and son dance, reportedly just before the couple were meant to take to the dancefloor.

The Daily Mail reported that their first dance song was supposed to be You Sang to Me by Marc Anthony, however they actually dance to Can’t Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley.

“But without any warning and at the request of Victoria, Marc switched it to a mother-son dance using the same song,” the source said.