Victoria Beckham ‘heartbroken’ over fallout with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham is reportedly heartbroken over her fallout with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The actress married Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn in a lavish ceremony back in April.

Since the wedding, there have been numerous reports that the mother, and daughter-in-law are feuding.

A new report claims Victoria is “distraught and fearful” that her fallout with Nicola will strain her relationship with her son Brooklyn.

A friend of the Beckhams told The Daily Mail: “Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most.”

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one.”

“But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.”

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage,” the source continued.

“She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult.”

It was recently reported that Victoria hijacked Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance song You Sang To Me by Marc Anthony for her own mother-son dance.

Nicola and her new husband Brooklyn then had to change their song last minute to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley.