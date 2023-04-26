This is why Sofia Richie’s brother Miles did not attend her wedding

Sofia Richie’s brother Miles was noticeably missing from her wedding celebrations over the weekend.

The model, 24, married her beau Elliot Grainge at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France on Saturday.

Her famous father Lionel Richie walked her down the aisle, and her socialite sister Nicole Richie was also in attendance.

But fans were left wondering why the bride’s brother Miles, who is a musician, was not photographed at the lavish wedding.

It has since been revealed that the 28-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 before the wedding, so he was unable to attend his sister’s wedding.

A rep for Miles and Sofia confirmed his Covid positive test to TMZ.