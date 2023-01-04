Star-studded list of presenters announced for the 2023 Golden Globes

Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis will be among the presenters at the 80th Golden Globes.

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who won the Best Actress in a TV Series Drama award last year for her role in Pose, and her co-star Billy Porter will also present awards on the night.

Completing the presenting line-up is Orange Is The New Black’s Natasha Lyonne, former Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer, Euphoria star Colman Domingo, Nailed It! presenter Nicole Byer, comedian Tracy Morgan and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Niecy Nash-Betts.

We’re thrilled to announce the first group of presenters for this year’s Golden Globe Awards! Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes in ONE WEEK – Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacocktv 🏆⭐ pic.twitter.com/nTeGTGZRwa — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2023

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 awards show, which takes place on January 10.

The Golden Globes recognises excellence in both American and international film and television.

This year, Hollywood star Eddie Murphy will receive the coveted Cecil B DeMille award – which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Irish actors Kerry Condon, Domhnall Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have all been nominated for awards at this year’s awards show.

