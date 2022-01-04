Singer Alli Simpson ‘extremely lucky to be alive’ after breaking her neck

Alli Simpson has revealed she’s “extremely lucky to be alive”, after breaking her neck.

The Australian singer, who is the younger sister of Cody Simpson, dove into the shallow end of a swimming pool and hit her head on the floor on New Year’s Eve.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the hospital, and revealed she will be in a hard neck brace for the next few months.

She wrote: “sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start 🥺🤍 a broken neck (plus a positive covid test).”

“long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1) 😖🥵 I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

“the outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself.. 🙏🏼🌟 I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord..⁣”

Alli continued: “the way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life.. as you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since ❤️💋⁣”

“to say the least – I have a new lease on life & will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!⁣”

“thank you to all my friends & family, constantly FaceTiming me, cooking me meals & sending kind gifts.. and big thanks to all the paramedics & medical staff for helping me through.. it means more than you know.”

⁣Alli concluded the post by writing: “happy new year everyone – sending love & light 💡💛 hoping the start to your year has been a whole lot better than mine!!”

“stay safe this year fam & DON’T DIVE INTO ANYTHING WHEN YOU DON’T KNOW IT’S DEPTH!!! 🤍🤍🤍 much love, Alli x”