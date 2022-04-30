Ronaldo shares heartwarming snap with newborn daughter after announcing tragic loss of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a heartwarming snap with his newborn daughter, following the tragic loss of her twin brother.

The Manchester United star and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their baby son on April 18, as well as the birth of his twin sister.

In a statement at the time, the couple wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they continued.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they added.

Almost two weeks later, the 37-year-old has shared a black and white photo of himself holding their baby girl.

He simply captioned the post: “Forever Love…❤️🙏🏽

The couple are yet to announce a name for their baby girl, as they continue to grieve her twin brother.

Cristiano and Georgina, who have been dating since 2016, are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Alana.

The sports star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4, who he welcomed via surrogacy.