Real Housewives star Luann de Lesseps reveals she’s ‘in recovery’ after piano bar incident

Luann de Lesseps has revealed she’s “in recovery”, following reports she was kicked out of a piano bar in NYC.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, who has publicly struggled with her sobriety for years, caused a scene at the Townhouse bar in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Although the 56-year-old has denied being thrown out of the venue, Luann has publicly apologised to those who were offended by her behaviour on the night.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the reality star wrote: “This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth.”

“I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!”

“While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time! I’m in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

“I’m grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support,” Luann added.

Luann’s struggles with alcohol came to light in 2017, when she was arrested for battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach.

After pleading guilty in court, the mother-of-two was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings a week in New York.

Shortly after, Luann also checked herself into rehab for treatment.