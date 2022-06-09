Prosecutors recommend that R. Kelly should serve more than 25 years

Prosecutors in the US have recommended that R. Kelly should serve more than 25 years after being convicted of sex trafficking.

In a filing in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, prosecutors stated that the 55-year-old demonstrated a “callous regard” for his victims, as he exploited his fame and wealth for almost 30 years to lure women and underage girls for sex.

“Indeed, the defendant’s decades of crime appear to have been fuelled by narcissism and a belief that his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct – no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others – to the strictures of the law,” prosecutors said.

They added that the Ignition – Remix singer was still a “serious danger” to the public, and should remain in his jail until well into his 70s.

His lawyer Jennifer Bonjean has said that the singer should serve fewer than 14 years and on Monday, will explain in a filing why his “history and characteristics” justify a shorter sentence.

R. Kelly faces a minimum 10-year sentence at his sentencing on June 29th.

The majority five-and-a-half-week trial was based on the accusations of six women, including the singer Aaliyah.

Prosecutors said R. Kelly fraudulently married her when she was just 15 to conceal abuse from when she was 12 or 13. Aaliyah tragically died in an air crash in 2001.

It took jurors just over 24 hours to reach a verdict that convicted the singer on all nine counts that he face, last September.

These charges included racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which forbids transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

R. Kelly also faces federal charges in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction, and state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.