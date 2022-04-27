Kim Kardashian shuts down claims she photoshopped her belly button out of recent snaps

Kim Kardashian has shut down claims she photoshopped her belly button out of recent snaps.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share a series of photos of herself posing by a swimming pool in a SKIMS set and pair of baggy sweatpants.

On Tuesday, the reality star reshared some articles that had been written about her that accused her of editing her belly button out of the photos.

She wrote: “Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb. Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button???”

The mother-of-four then went on to promote her shapewear brand, which she launched in 2019.

Kim wrote: “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

Kim launched SKIMS back in September 2019 and according to Forbers, the company is valued at $3.2 billion.

As well as shapewear, the brand sells pyjamas, swimwear and clothes such as bodysuits, dresses and sweatshirts.