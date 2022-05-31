Kevin Spacey breaks his silence after being charged with four counts of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey has broken his silence after being charged with four counts of sexual assault.

The former House of Cards star, 62, also faces another charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008 and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The actor has now responded to the allegations, saying he is “confident” he can prove his innocence.

He told Good Morning America through a spokesperson: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.”

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

It comes after Head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Special Crime Division Rosemary Ainslie confirmed last week: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”