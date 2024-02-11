Kansas City Chief’s owner’s daughter reveals whether Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chief’s owner Clark Hunt, has revealed whether or not Taylor Swift will attend Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce recently qualified for the major sports event, after his NFL team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

Taylor was on hand to celebrate her boyfriend’s big win, and sent fans into a frenzy when she embraced her beau on the pitch after the winning game.

There has been much speculation over the songwriter’s attendance at the sports game today as she also has a concert in Tokyo.

However, the 13-hour time difference may work in the singer’s favour, meaning she could possibly fly back to the US just in time to see her boyfriend’s game.

According to PEOPLE, Gracie has now revealed at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday that the Cruel Singer will be there to cheer on her boyfriend: “She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.”

🚨| Taylor Swift on the field celebrating the Chiefs win today with Travis Kelce! pic.twitter.com/SuG0pj6x2X — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 28, 2024

The Super Bowl will mark the songstress’ 13th Chiefs game.

The singer has attended nine Chiefs wins and only three losses.

The New York Post has also reported that the singer has touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The Blank Spaces singer was seen jetting into LAX Airport from Japan, it is unknown whether Taylor flew to Las Vegas that night or will take the hour flight to Sin City on Sunday morning.

The event will be held today, Sunday, February 11 in Las Vegas and a host of celebrities have already been seen arriving at Sin City ahead of the game.

Usher is this year’s Halftime Show act and it was recently announced that he will bring out Alicia Keys as a guest.