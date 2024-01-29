WATCH: The heartwarming moment Taylor Swift congratulates boyfriend Travis Kelce on MAJOR football win

Taylor Swift celebrated her boyfriend’s huge football win on Sunday as she embraced her beau on the pitch after the winning game.

The 34-year-old’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs qualified for the Super Bowl.

The pair took centre stage for the post-game celebrations as the Cruel Summer singer was seen kissing her beau after his big win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, February 11, with many fans speculating whether the songstress will attend as she has a concert in Tokyo that same day.

However, the 13-hour time difference may work in the singer’s favour, meaning she could possibly fly back to the US just in time to see her boyfriend’s game.

🚨| Taylor Swift on the field celebrating the Chiefs win today with Travis Kelce! pic.twitter.com/SuG0pj6x2X — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 28, 2024

Taylor was joined by Cara Delevingne in the VIP suite where she cheered the Chiefs on to victory – Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother was also there, as well as his parents Donna and Ed.

If Taylor attends the Super Bowl game it will be her 13th appearance at her boyfriend’s games – the singer’s famous lucky number.