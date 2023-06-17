Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement – with sweet Blink-182 tribute

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian announced she’s expecting her first child with Travis Barker.

The reality star already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Meanwhile, Travis has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama.

Travis is also a step-dad to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The 44-year-old surprised her husband when she stepped out at a Blink-182 concert holding a sign, which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After his bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

The sweet moment was a nod to Blink-182’s music video for All The Small Things, in which a fan holds up a poster which reads: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021.

The couple tied the knot in a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, hours after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards together.

One month after their Vegas wedding, Kourtney and Travis officially exchanged vows in front of an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara.

The couple then hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion.

