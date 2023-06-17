A complete timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

From a lavish proposal, to three weddings, to an IVF journey, their whirlwind romance has been anything but low-key.

Take a look back through a complete timeline of Kravis’ relationship:

January 2021

Kourtney and Travis first started dating in January 2021.

A source told People magazine at the time: “They’ve been dating for about a month or two. Travis has liked her for a while.”

The couple had been friends for years prior to their relationship turning romantic.

February 2021

The following month, Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official.

The couple shared a photo of them holding hands to their respective Instagram grids.

April 2021

Travis made his love for Kourtney permanent in April 2021, by getting her name tattooed on his chest.

The Blink-182 drummer has since gotten a plethora of other tattoos dedicated to his wife.

Some of these include her lips tattooed on his bicep, and ‘I love you’ written in her handwriting.

August 2021

In August 2021, Kourtney and Travis marked a milestone moment in their life together – she supported him as he built up the courage to take his first airplane journey since his involvement in a deadly plane crash back in 2008.

The fatal incident killed four people and left the Blink-182 drummer with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

A source told People magazine at the time: “It’s a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point.”

“Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it.”

September 2021

In September 2021, Kourtney and Travis made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The reality star and her beau stepped out at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

They wore matching black outfits and shared a kiss for the paparazzi.

October 2021

Travis popped the question in October 2021.

Kourtney announced the news via Instagram, sharing some photos of his beach proposal, which featured a sea of red roses.

The reality star captioned the post: “forever @travisbarker.”

April 2022

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Las Vegas at One Love Wedding Chapel in April 2022.

The couple, who didn’t have a marriage license, got married by an Elvis Presley impersonator at 1.45am after the 2022 Grammy Awards.

During an episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed she was “blackout drunk” for the occasion.

“I didn’t even remember Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle,” the mom-of-three admitted. “I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

“I did throw up after, though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants and had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kebab.”

May 2022

On May 15, Kourtney and Travis got legally married in Santa Barbara, in front of a ceremony of close friends and family members.

The couple later jetted abroad to host a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion.

September 2022

In September 2022, Kourtney revealed she and Travis had taken a break from IVF.

During a confessional on The Kardashians, the reality star revealed: “After eight months of our IVF [in-vitro fertilization] journey, we took a break and wanted to try things naturally.”

“The doctors had told us that we still have some really good-looking follicles and that it was the best they’ve seen.”

“Everyone involved, including our natural doctors, felt we should give it one more shot with an IVF retrieval. And so we did one final egg retrieval and we are just waiting on the genetic testing results, but it has made it to an embryo.”

May 2023

In May 2023, Kourtney revealed she and Travis were officially done with fertility treatment.

“We are officially done with IVF,” she said during an episode of The Kardashians. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen.”

The reality star also said that she had “seven frozen eggs from years ago” but “most of mine didn’t survive the thaw.”

June 2023

Kourtney announced she was expecting her first child with Travis in June 2023.

The 44-year-old surprised her husband when she stepped out at a Blink-182 concert holding a sign, which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After his bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.