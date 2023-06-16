Fans surprise Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy in the sweetest way at Cologne concert

Fans at Beyoncé’s Cologne concert surprised Blue Ivy Carter in the sweetest way.

The 11-year-old has performed with her mom during a number of shows on the European leg of her Renaissance world tour.

The pre-teen first stepped out on stage in Paris at the end of last month.

On Thursday night, Beyoncé performed in Cologne.

As usual, during her track My Power, Blue Ivy rose up from the stage, to the delight of the audience.

To Beyoncé and Blue’s surprise, the audience waved blue-coloured balloons around the arena in support of the 11-year-old.

When she finished her performance, Blue noticed the sweet gesture and appeared taken aback.