Drake’s team respond to rumours he was ‘arrested in Sweden’

Drake’s team have spoken out to deny rumours he was arrested in Sweden.

“Free Drake” started trending on Twitter in the US on Thursday night, after unconfirmed reports suggested the rapper was taken into custody by police in Stockholm.

However, a rep for the 35-year-old has confirmed the speculation was false.

In a statement to E! News, they said: “Drake is currently at his hotel, and hasn’t been arrested or charged with anything.”

According to his Instagram, the Canadian rapper landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday via his private plane, a Boeing 767 dubbed “Air Drake.”

It’s unclear why Drake is currently in Sweden, but local media have reported that he’s visited the Ostermalm district of Stockholm and Ciccio’s restaurant over the past few days.