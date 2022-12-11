Diddy announces surprise birth of baby girl

Diddy has announced the surprise birth of a baby girl named after him.

The 53-year-old, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs last year, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news.

The rapper tweeted: “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Diddy did not reveal who is the mother of the child, and it is unclear if he is the father or grandfather.

Earlier this year, the Coming Home rapper confirmed that he was dating City Girls star Yung Miami.

He said on her series ‘Caresha Please’ in June: “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…”

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, has not appeared pregnant in any recent social media posts.

She also told XXL in September that she and Diddy are not in an exclusive relationship.

The 28-year-old said: “He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing.”

She added: “I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single.

“I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from.”

Diddy has six older children from previous relationships.