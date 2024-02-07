Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker SPLIT after more than a year of dating

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have split after a year of dating.

The 20 and 19-year-old TikTok stars first sparked romance rumours in June 2022, when Charli and her sister Dixie showed up in support of Landon’s collection launch with BoohooMAN.

The son of Travis Barker announced the news on his Instagram on Tuesday.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together.”

“We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

“We are still friends and have so much love for each other,” he continued.

Landon concluded his announcement saying he was “grateful” for the time he and Charli spent together and asked for fans to “respect” their decision.

“Thank you, love you all so much!” he signed off.

The influencer has yet to release a statement of her own.

At the Boohoo MAN event back in 2022, the couple reportedly remained chatting and smiling throughout the evening, with a source adding that: “They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around.”

Just a week later, Charli and Landon fuelled dating rumours as they both had tattoos done by LA-based tattoo artist Arbel.

Not only this, but the rumoured couple were also seen leaving Dixie’s release party for her debut album, A Letter To Me together that same month.

Charlie was previously in a relationship with Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, who is a TikTok star and singer.