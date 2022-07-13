Bradley Cooper ‘dating’ Huma Abedin after ‘splitting from Glee star’

Bradley Cooper has reportedly been quietly dating Huma Abedin for months.

According to Page Six, the actor was introduced to the American political staffer by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

A source told the publication: “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

A Hollywood insider confirmed Bradley started dating Huma after splitting from Glee star Dianna Agron.

They said: “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet.”

“Bradley broke up with Dianna Agron and started dating Huma… They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Huma was vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for President of the United States, and deputy chief of staff to Clinton when she was US Secretary of State from 2009 to 2013.

The 45-year-old married to politician Anthony Weiner in 2010, but announced their split in 2016 when sexting allegations were made against him. The former couple share one daughter.

Bradley, 47, also shares a daughter with his model ex Irina Shayk – who he split from in 2019 after four years together.