Billie Lourd welcomes second child with husband Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd has welcomed her second child with her husband Austen Rydell.

The actress’ father Bryan Lourd shared the news at Variety’s Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills Tuesday.

He said: “My daughter had a baby last night. I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. So I’m a little tired, but happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

Billie subtly announced her pregnancy back in September, when she debuted her baby bump at the world premiere of her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise in London.

The 30-year-old was first romantically linked to her husband Austen in 2015, and the couple announced their engagement in June 2020.

They tied the knot in Mexico in March 2020, and welcomed their first child together in September that same year – a son named Kingston.

Billie is the daughter of legendary Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who died of a heart attack on December 27, 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)