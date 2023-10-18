Bella Hadid packs on the PDA with new man – after splitting from Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid has been spotted packing on the PDA with new man, after her split from Marc Kalman.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the model was seen cosying up to horse riding instructor Adan Banuelos.

The 27-year-old was papped holding hands with and kissing Adan at the famous Fort Worth stockyards in Texas.

Bella’s new beau is an esteemed horse riding instructor who was conducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017 as one of the youngest inductees of all time.

It is believed the pair met through their mutual love of horse riding.

Bella grew up horse riding with sister Gigi, however her Lyme’s disease forced the model to take a break from the activity.

The model returned to competitive equestrian in March of this year.

Bella’s new romance comes after her split from Marc over the summer.

The former couple confirmed their relationship in July 2021, but kept their relationship out of the public eye.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things.”