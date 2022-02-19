Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy in sweet video

Adriana Lima is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers.

The 40-year-old model already shares two daughters – Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9 – with her ex-husband Marko Jarić.

Adriana shared the heartwarming news in her first TikTok video on Friday, showing the moment she told Andre she’s pregnant.

The video started with hilarious clips of the many times Andre has scared her by hiding behind a corner.

The TikTok then cut to a video of Adriana holding a pregnancy test, alongside the caption: “Andre likes to scare me … but today is payback!”

The former Victoria’s Secret model filmed herself handing Andre the test in bed, capturing his shocked reaction.

Adriana then shared a clip of her ultrasound, before revealing their baby is due in “fall 2022.”

It’s unknown how long Adriana and Andre have been dating, but the couple went public with their romance at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021.

The model finalised her divorce from former professional basketball player Marko Jarić, who she shares two daughters with, in March 2016.