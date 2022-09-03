Pics: Love Island winner Ekin-Su opens BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Dublin

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu opened the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Dublin’s Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Huge crowds gathered on Level 2 of the shopping centre to get a glimpse of the fan-favourite Islander.

The 28-year-old cut the silky black ribbon at the store front, signifying that the BPerfect Dublin store is officially open for business.

Other famous faces that attended the store opening were beauty experts and makeup artists Holly Boon, Miss KDA Katie Daley, MRS Makeup Michelle Regazzoli Stone and Voduz’s Denise Phillips.

The Dublin store is the latest in BPerfect’s repertoire of stores worldwide, including Ibiza, Belfast, Derry and Glasgow.

The new location will house an array of brands alongside BPerfect’s cult-favourite cosmetics range, such as Voduz, Mrs Glam, P.Louise Cosmetics, HNB Cosmetics, Inglot Cosmetics, Dolly Beauty, Pink Honey, Glow Hub Skincare and Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Speaking about their first store in the Republic of Ireland, Founder and CEO of BPerfect Cosmetics Brendan McDowell said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to open our brand new BPerfect Mega Store at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin.”

“Like all of our other Mega Stores, this new location is an inclusive, welcoming place for all age groups and genders, and will be somewhere that shoppers can view and sample the hottest products on the globe from a range of unmissable and exclusive brands.”