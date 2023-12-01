PICS: Liam Reardon and Millie Court look more loved-up than ever at launch of Dundrum On Ice in Dublin

Liam Reardon and Millie Court looked more loved-up than ever at the launch of Dundrum On Ice in Dublin on Thursday night.

The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, showcased their skating skills on the rink – which has returned to Dundrum for its 14th year.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the launch, the former Love Island winners opened up about rekindling their relationship, and shared why they have no plans to move back in together.

A host of well-known faces also stepped out for the launch event in the heart of Dundrum Village, where DJ Marty Guilfoyle supplied the entertainment.

Guests included Glenda Gilson and family, plus influencers Charleen Murphy, Lauren Whelan, and Dre Rooney.

Whether you’re a little one taking your first icy steps, a beginner finding your groove, or a seasoned pro doing triple axels in your sleep – Dundrum On Ice welcomes one and all to join in on the frosty fun this festive season.

While you glide through the winter wonderland, treat your taste buds and cool down with slush puppies that are colder than a snowman’s smile, or warm up with premium hot chocolate served in the cosiest atmosphere imaginable.

Brought to you by Blue Martini Group, this impressive feat positions Dundrum On Ice as the most premium ice skating facility in both Ireland and the UK with 6 rinks in their portfolio, promising an unparalleled winter extravaganza.

Just a hop skip and a jump away from the Green Line Luas at Dundrum, and with various buses stopping throughout Dundrum Village, the rink is easily accessible from all corners of the country.

There are also a limited number of car parking spaces available on site, located behind Holy Cross Church, Main Street, Dundrum.

Ticket prices begin at €16.50 for a child, and €19.00 for an adult, with Family passes also available for discounted prices.

Dundrum On Ice runs from now until January 28th , and opens at 3:00pm on Monday to Friday, with the last session starting at 8:00pm.

Saturdays and Sundays see the rink open at 10:00am, with the last session also beginning at 8:00pm. Advanced booking is advised.