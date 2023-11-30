EXCLUSIVE! Millie Court and Liam Reardon reveal why they have NO plans to move back in together after rekindling their romance

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have revealed why they have no plans to move back in together, after rekindling their romance.

The couple, who won the 2021 series of Love Island, got back together earlier this year after splitting in July 2022.

Before their breakup, the pair lived together in Essex – where Millie is from.

While their relationship is back on, the couple have opted to stay living apart, as Liam has revealed that he’s moved back to his homeland.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of Dundrum on Ice, Liam explained: “I’ve actually moved back to Wales.”

”That’s just something I’ve wanted to do for a while now, my family and my friends are there. So me and Millie see each other… it’s basically the same as every weekend, we’ll see each other a couple days a week.”

“She’ll go back to Essex, I’ll visit Essex, we’ll make it work and It’ll be a nice happy medium,” he said.

When asked if they would consider moving back in together, despite Liam’s move back home, Millie revealed: “As you’ve [Liam] moved back to Wales, it’s not something I can do with my work schedule.”

“Unfortunately… as much as I’d like to,” she laughed.

Liam then joked: “That’s a lie, she wouldn’t move to Wales, she wouldn’t move to Wales.”

Millie then chimed in: “Not right now, but eventually, it would be a lovely place to settle down, 100%.”

Liam exclaimed: “At the moment we don’t have any plans to move in together, that can come in the future, we’re in no rush.”

“Things are going great as they are,” he said.

The pair admitted that they were “really good” since rekindling their relationship earlier this year.

Liam said: “Yeah very good, we had a little break last year and we’ve been back together since February.”

”We kept it under wraps for a good few months.”

Millie then said: “We managed to keep it quiet, didn’t we, for a while.”

The 27-year-old told Goss.ie that the cat was out of the bag when they were papped in Dominos, and later photographed on a cruise over the summer.

“I think it was time to own up to it then,” the Love Island winner laughed.

When asked how their relationship has grown over the past few months, Millie said: “Well I think it’s different now isn’t it, because we have grown as people, and I think we’ve learnt a lot more about each other, we know each other now 2 1/2 years.”

”So, it is, you know, better than it ever has been, don’t you think?” she said to Liam.

Liam then added: “I think we needed a bit of a break which we had, but yeah we’ve been great, everything’s been good.”