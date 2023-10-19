PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book on Wednesday night.

The popular chef was supported by his family and friends in The Sidecar at The Westbury Hotel.

Donal’s new book Home Kitchen accompanies the release of his new TV show Home Cook, which features seven episode and a one-off Christmas special finale.

Well-known faces who stepped out to support Donal included Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian, Kathryn Thomas, Maia Dunphy, Yomiko Chen and Michele McGrath.

Take a look at the photos from the event below: