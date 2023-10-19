Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book

Donal Skehan’s pictured at the launch of his new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture: Andres Poveda
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book on Wednesday night.

The popular chef was supported by his family and friends in The Sidecar at The Westbury Hotel.

Donal’s new book Home Kitchen accompanies the release of his new TV show Home Cook, which features seven episode and a one-off Christmas special finale.

Donal Skehan and his wife Sofie pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda

Well-known faces who stepped out to support Donal included Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian, Kathryn Thomas, Maia Dunphy, Yomiko Chen and Michele McGrath.

Take a look at the photos from the event below:

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Maia Dunphy pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Michele McGrath pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
David Whelan and Ruth Devine pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Leighann Gibbons pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Baírbre Power pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Yomiko Chen pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Kathryn Thomas pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Donal Skehan pictured with Arthur Gourounlian at the launch of his new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Joe Conlan pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Conrad Jones and Ellen Kavanagh pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Josh Clapham and Jennifer Hennessy
pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Donal Skehan’s pictured with his mother Liz at the launch of his new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Jessica Hill and Ray Boucher-Hayes pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Erica Drum and Sharon Byrne pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Filippo Paolozzi pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Rachel Dugan and Stella Forte pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Lorna Jane Duffy and Narina Plunkett pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Dave Brown pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Padraig McLoughlin and Kathryn Thomas pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Susan Willis and Orla Neligan pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Robyn Sherry-Wood and Fiona Farrell pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Kate Duffy and Sean Kavanagh pictured at the launch of Donal Skehan’s new book, Home Kitchen and TV show, Home Cook at a special gathering in The Sidecar at The Westbury. Picture Andres Poveda
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us