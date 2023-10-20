PICS: Amy Huberman cuts the ribbon at Ayu Cosmetics’ new Kildare Village store

Amy Huberman cut the ribbon at Ayu Cosmetics’ brand new Kildare Village store on Friday morning.

To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers received a goodie bag worth €150 filled with some of Ayu’s bestsellers.

Owner Suzie O’Neill said: “We are delighted to have Amy Huberman as our Christmas Brand Ambassador. Her charm and bubbly personality make her the ideal representative for our brand during this festive season.”

“We also look forward to welcoming customers to our new store at Kildare Village, where they can explore our exceptional makeup collections and receive personalised beauty consultations.”

Well-known faces at the event included Nina Carberry, Triona McCarthy, Jenny McCarthy and Debbie O’Donnell.

Take a look at the photos from the event below: