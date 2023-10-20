Ad
PICS: Amy Huberman cuts the ribbon at Ayu Cosmetics’ new Kildare Village store

Irish actress and Ayu Cosmetics Brand ambassador Amy Huberman pictured with Ayu Cosmetics owner Suzie O'Neill as she opened the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village, Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Costigan
Amy Huberman cut the ribbon at Ayu Cosmetics’ brand new Kildare Village store on Friday morning.

To mark the occasion, the first 100 customers received a goodie bag worth €150 filled with some of Ayu’s bestsellers.

Owner Suzie O’Neill said: “We are delighted to have Amy Huberman as our Christmas Brand Ambassador. Her charm and bubbly personality make her the ideal representative for our brand during this festive season.”

Irish actress and Ayu Cosmetics Brand ambassador Amy Huberman pictured as she opened the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy

“We also look forward to welcoming customers to our new store at Kildare Village, where they can explore our exceptional makeup collections and receive personalised beauty consultations.”

Well-known faces at the event included Nina Carberry, Triona McCarthy, Jenny McCarthy and Debbie O’Donnell.

Take a look at the photos from the event below:

Triona McCarthy at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Andrea Hayes at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Michele McGrath at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Marietta Doran at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Celine Charles at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny McCarthy at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mandy Maher at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Debbie O Donnell at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nina Carberry at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Courtney Farrell and Aisling Quinn at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
Roxanne Parker at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store in Kildare Village,
Picture Brian McEvoy
