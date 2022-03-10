Nestlé Ireland has announced white chocolate Smarties will hit shelves across the country later this month.

Like the rest of the range, Smarties White will come in recyclable paper packaging and will initially launch in a 38g hexatube.

A 100g sharing bag will be available from June.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said: “One of the reasons Smarties has been such a popular brand for so long is because we love to unbox imagination with exciting innovations – whether that’s new formats such as blocks and bites, our recyclable paper packaging or delicious taste sensations.”

“Smarties White have all the fun, colour, and crunch of regular Smarties, but with a delectable white chocolate filling. White chocolate is becoming ever more popular with consumers, outperforming both milk and dark chocolate at a category level and growing every year to date and we are particularly delighted to now launch Smarties White.”

We can’t wait to get our hands on these!