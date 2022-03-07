Here’s how to make Kylie Jenner’s viral pasta

You’ve heard of the Gigi Hadid pasta, but what about the Kylie Jenner pasta?

The reality star recently shared some of her famous recipes with her 316 million Instagram followers, including her homemade marinara sauce with fusilli pasta.

The dish takes just 10 minutes to prep and 50 minutes to cook, and it serves between 3-4 people.

Kylie has since shared the recipe with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who shared it with readers of her lifestyle website Poosh.

Take a look:

INGREDIENTS:

5 lbs tomatoes, quartered

1 onion, diced

2-3 carrots, diced (3 if you want your sauce on the sweeter side)

4 celery sticks, diced

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Minced garlic to taste

Dried oregano

Fresh basil

1 bag of gluten-free (or your choice of) fusilli

Parmesan METHOD: 1. Slice your tomatoes into fours, coat with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and bake them at at 200°C for 30 minutes.

2. Dice the onions, carrots, and celery. Add them to a pot, drizzle them with olive oil, and cook them on the stove until they’re soft.

3. Once soft, add more olive oil and minced garlic (don’t let the garlic brown).

4. Add the cooked veggies and tomatoes to a blender and blend until smooth. Add in dried oregano, fresh basil, and salt.

5. Let the sauce simmer for about 10 minutes.

6. Cook the fusilli pasta.

7. Once the pasta is cooked, mix in the sauce.

8. Serve and top with parmesan and enjoy!