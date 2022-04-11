Celebrate Easter with this delicious dairy and gluten-free chocolate cake

Easter is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time to overindulge in chocolate.

Plant-based nutritionist and Frontier Foods Ambassador Holly White has shared the recipe for her gooey chocolate sponge cake topped with dark chocolate, vanilla, and coconut cream icing.

She said: “This amazing cake is gluten free, vegan, and so moist and delicious. The combination of the chocolate and coconut creamy icing is absolute heaven, and it looks so pretty.”



“You can make the cake a day in advance and store it in the fridge, but ideally, ice it just before serving.”

Check out the full recipe below:

Double Chocolate Cake with Coconut Cream & Chocolate Icing

Makes 1 large 6” Springform round cake.

Ingredients

60g of Cacao Powder

1 x Teaspoon of Bicarbonate of Soda

1 x Teaspoon of Baking Powder

300g Gluten-Free Self-Raising Flour

200g Granulated Sugar

100g Ground Almonds

3 x Tablespoons of Milled Chia Seeds

350ml of Frontier Foods Organic Full Fat Coconut Milk

1 x Tablespoon of Frontier Foods Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

1 x Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

140ml of Melted Frontier Foods Organic Coconut Oil

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180* Pour the Apple Cider Vinegar into the Coconut Milk and set aside to curdle for a few minutes. Combine all your dry ingredients together sifting in the flour to ensure there are no lumps. Stir in the Coconut Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar and remaining wet ingredients until it forms a thick batter. Pour into greased and lined baking tray and bake for 20- 25 minutes. You will know it’s cooked when a toothpick comes out clean. Allow it to cool in the tin for at least 20 minutes to set fully before icing.

Coconut Cream & Chocolate Icing

Ingredients

1 Can of Frontier Foods Organic Full Fat Coconut Milk – Refrigerated

½ Teaspoon of Xantham Gum

4 x Tablespoons of melted Frontier Foods Organic Coconut Oil

2 x Tablespoons of Jakeman’s Maple Syrup

1 x Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

Pinch of salt

Method

Refrigerate your can of coconut milk for 2-3 hours. Scoop out the fat part before whipping for 2-3 minutes using an electric whisk until it starts to thicken. You’ll use the fat part for the next stage. While mixing, add the Xantham gym and remaining ingredients. The Xantham gum helps the mixture to stabilise and stay thick, but you can leave it out if you’d prefer. Add a little additional sweetener as needed.

To make the chocolate and coconut cream topping, you’ll need:

160g 70% dark chocolate

40g Refrigerated Frontier Foods Organic Coconut Cream

Method

Melt dark chocolate in a double broiler. When melted remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Stir in the coconut cream. To decorate, allow the cake to cool and add a layer of the thick white icing and swirl on the chocolate layer through. I added an additional optional sprinkle of freeze-dried raspberry and desiccated coconut.

