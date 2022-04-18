Adele broke the internet back in 2020 when she showed off her incredible seven stone weight loss.
The singer’s diet, which was recommended by her personal trainer Pete Geracimo, included foods like kale, nuts, fruits, dark chocolate and turmeric.
The Sirtfood salad Adele regularly ate for lunch has recently gone viral on TikTok, with popular chef and blogger @themodernnonna sharing the recipe online.
@themodernnonna
The Adele’s Salad #salad #saladsoftiktok #saladrecipes #celebrityrecipe #salade #adelefans
♬ Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version) (v1) – Tyler Shaw
Check out the recipe below:
Salad Ingredients
- 4 cups of chopped kale or any lettuce
- 1 finely diced celery stalk (optional)
- 1 thinly diced apple
- 7-8 toasted walnuts
Dressing Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 tablespoon honey (optional)
- Salt and Parsley to taste
Method
- Wash and dry up the kale leaves. Finely chop them and put them into a bowl.
- Finely chop the celery and apple. Add to the same bowl.
- Toast walnuts for 1-2 minutes on a heated pan until they start to brown.
- Mix all the ingredients for the dressing in a separate bowl. Add it to the salad bowl and enjoy!
Ad