The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

We are very excited about this week’s Netflix lineup.

Among the shows joining the streaming giant in the coming days is a brand new series by Shonda Rhimes, as well as a new season of Love Is Blind.

Here’s our top picks of shows and movies coming this week:

Catching Killers (Season 2)

Catching Killers follows police and prosecutors as they track down and arrest the most violent killers.

The first season investigated the crimes of The Green River Killer, The Happy Killer and more.

The second season, which will delve into the cases of more notorious killers, joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 9.

Love Is Blind (Season 2)

Love Is Blind is back for a second season.

Hosted by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey, the reality show follows a group of singleton’s journey to finding love without ever coming face-to-face with their potential matches.

Season two of the show joins Netflix on Friday, February 11.

Inventing Anna

Shonda Rhimes’ brand new series Inventing Anna follows a journalist (played by Anna Chlumsky) investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and their money.

But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

The highly anticipated show joins Netflix on Friday, February 11.

Tall Girl 2

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (played by Ava Michelle) is no longer just the “tall girl” – she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical.

But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

Tall Girl 2 joins Netflix on Friday, February 11.