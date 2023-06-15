Ad
The best locations in Dublin for a sea swim

There are so many gorgeous beaches and piers in Dublin, so why not take advantage of the glorious weather and head out for a sea swim?

Popular swimming spots scattered across the county include The Vico Baths, The Forty Foot, Seapoint Beach and Bull Island.

Sea swims are not only great for cooling off, but are great for both your body and mind.

Take a look at ten of the best locations in Dublin for a sea swim:

Balscadden

@vivernairlanda A hidden beach! Don’t tag your friends🔒 #foryou #fy #dublin #ireland #dublintiktok #vivernairlanda #dublinvids #beach #daytrip ♬ Perfect Day – Tundra Beats

White Rock

@karloseire91 My favorite beach in Dublin. White Rock beach. #dublin #beach #hiddengems #travel #irelandtiktok #holiday #travelireland #sea #sky #sunnyday #killiney #dalkey ♬ Over The Hill – Demo Version – John Martyn

Burrow Beach

@inireland8 Burrow Beach, Sutton 💚☀️⛱️ #Dublin #ireland #irish #summer #Cork #irish #europ ♬ original sound – In Ireland

Killiney Beach

@lovindublin Have you done the Killiney Beach swim?Enjoy exquisite views of the surrounding rocky coastline from Dalkey Island and Sorrento Terrace in the north to Bray Head in the south. @user9824744300460 #lovindublin #placestovisit #ireland #swimmingspots #irishtiktok #dublintiktok #dublin #fyp ♬ original sound – Lovin Dublin

Bull Island

@kehenderson88 Dublin 💚☘️ #dublin #bullisland #clontarf #clontarfbeach #fyp ♬ milk cassette x.mp3 by analog_mannequin – analog_mannequin

Portmarnock Beach

@ireland_travellers Prettiest Beach in Dublin 🇮🇪💚☘️ #dublinbeach #portmarnockbeach #portmarnock #ireland_travellers #fyp ♬ Love You Still (abcdefu romantic version) (v1) – Tyler Shaw

Poolbeg

@eltetehect Poolbeg Lighthouse Dublin ❤️ #ireland #dji3minipro #fypシ ♬ Stranger – BCD Studio CHUNNYT

The Forty Foot

@ireland_travellers Forty Foot ☘️💚🇮🇪 #dublin #fortyfoot #fyp #ireland_travellers #dalkey ♬ All That Glitters – Earl

The Vico Baths

@ptmacho16 Vico Baths, Dalkey Ireland🇮🇪 only 20 mins from Dublin #dalkey #ireland #dublin #dalkeyireland #vicobaths ♬ HOTEL LOBBY KID99 – Kid99

Seapoint

@discoverdublin Seapoint #dublin #ireland #irish #europe #dublintiktok #dublinvids #dublincity #irelandtiktok #irishtiktok ♬ Giving Me – Jazzy

