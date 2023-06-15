There are so many gorgeous beaches and piers in Dublin, so why not take advantage of the glorious weather and head out for a sea swim?

Popular swimming spots scattered across the county include The Vico Baths, The Forty Foot, Seapoint Beach and Bull Island.

Sea swims are not only great for cooling off, but are great for both your body and mind.

Take a look at ten of the best locations in Dublin for a sea swim:

Balscadden

White Rock

Burrow Beach

Killiney Beach

Bull Island

Portmarnock Beach

Poolbeg

The Forty Foot

The Vico Baths

Seapoint