Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘to fly their children to the UK’ for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly fly their children to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet, will be staying in the UK until the end of the royal mourning period – which finishes seven days after the state funeral on September 19.

According to The Telegraph, the couple are now trying to work out whether their children should fly out to the UK with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland – who they are currently staying with.

Meghan and Harry returned to the UK earlier this month to attend a string of charity events, and they were set to appear at an awards show in London last Thursday.

However, the couple cancelled their plans last minute after Harry’s grandmother The Queen fell ill, and she sadly died that afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

Harry attempted to reach Balmoral to be by Her Majesty’s side before her death via private jet, but he sadly didn’t make it until after her death was announced to the public.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old joined his wife Meghan, his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to greet the crowds of people mourning the Queen’s death.

Footage published by The Sun shows a grieving Harry address his grandmother’s death for the first time, telling well-wisher Winnie Davidge: “The castle feels so quiet. You can feel her presence in every room.”

Harry told others in the crowd it was “a lonely place up there now without her”.

He also released a heartfelt statement on Monday morning about Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Duke of Sussex said: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to us all now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

Prince Harry has released an official statement on the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II 🤍 pic.twitter.com/tcxl6s1gEE — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) September 12, 2022

Harry continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”