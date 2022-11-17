Luca Bish gives uncomfortable interview just HOURS before Gemma Owen split

Luca Bish gave an uncomfortable interview just hours before he split from Gemma Owen.

The former couple rose to fame on Love Island 2022, where they placed runners-up behind Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Despite getting together early on in the show, Gemma and Luca were the last couple to make things official, with the fishmonger surprising the dressage rider with a lavish girlfriend-proposal.

On Wednesday, Luca and Gemma became the first of the Love Island finalists to call time on their relationship.

However, it appears that the fishmonger was blindsided by their split, as just hours before, he gave a now-uncomfortable interview in which he talks about Gemma on the red carpet at ITV Palooza on Tuesday night – which he attended solo.

Gemma and Luca have attended several red carpets without one another since leaving the villa; when questioned as to where his beau was on Tuesday night, the 23-year-old vaguely said: “She’s working up in, and you know eh, she’s the other side of the UK.”

The reporter referred to the 19-year-old’s solo appearance at the National Television Awards last month, and Luca gushed: “Looked good din’t she. I was admiring watching it back home, seeing her.”

Luca was then asked when the public would be seeing him and Gemma make another joint red carpet appearance, to which he said: “I know, you’ll catch us soon, you’ll catch us soon.”

Shifting the focus away from his relationship, the interviewer asked what the fishmonger had been up to since leaving the villa.

The 23-year-old responded that he had been doing various things, one of which was “just trying to keep Gemma happy”.

The reporter then questioned whether it was hard to maintain a long-distance relationship with his Cheshire-based girlfriend when he’s based in Brighton, and Luca said: “No, no. Listen, I get to London in an hour and then it’s a two-hour train. If I drive, it’s a lot longer.”

In a now-heartbreaking moment, Luca added: “But we get there… and we spend a few days together or however long we can and it’s worth every minute.”

Gemma and Luca were the only couple out of the Love Island 2022 finalists who hadn’t either moved in together or made plans to move in together.

Referencing the pressure put on them to take that step in their romance, the fishmonger said: “We’re young, we’re young. I’m 23, she’s 19. If we met in the normal world – don’t know what to say – in the outside world, then I think there wouldn’t be the pressure to move out.”

“But we’re just taking it as it comes and enjoying every minute of it and hopefully it gets to that stage.”

Proving that he was invested in his relationship with Gemma, Luca admitted he’d even take part in a dressage-themed TV project to keep her happy.

“Yeah course, anything to support her and get her to where she wants to go, then yeah I’ll do anything,” he gushed.

The 23-year-old then admitted: “Tonight we organised that I’m going up there tomorrow.”

The ITV Palooza took place on Tuesday evening, and the pair split on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Gemma confirmed their split in a statement posted on her Instagram Story.

The 19-year-old wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards earlier this week, which he attended solo, Luca admitted he didn’t enter Love Island to find love, and instead went on the show for “a good summer and good time.”

“You’re naïve to go in there to think your going to find love,” Luca told On Demand Entertainment. “It’s called Love Island, but I never went in there thinking I’d meet Gemma.”

“I’d be a liar to say that. I went in there for a good summer and to have a good time and on top of it all I’ve met a girl I couldn’t ask anymore from.”

“Me and Gemma are the youngest couple to come out the show and we’ve not planned anything. We just take it day by day and as it comes.”

Addressing why he was walking the red carpet solo, Luca revealed: “Gemma was meant to be in America but it got cancelled and she couldn’t find a dress last minute and she lives four hours away so had to let her off tonight.”

There are three Love Island couples remaining – winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, who placed third, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who placed fourth.