Love Island 2022 star admits he didn’t enter the villa to find love

Love Island star Luca Bish has admitted he didn’t enter the villa to find love.

The fishmonger placed second on the 2022 series alongside his girlfriend Gemma Owen.

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night, which he attended solo, the 23-year-old revealed he went on the show for “a good summer and good time.”

“You’re naïve to go in there to think your going to find love,” Luca told On Demand Entertainment. “It’s called Love Island, but I never went in there thinking I’d meet Gemma.”

“I’d be a liar to say that. I went in there for a good summer and to have a good time and on top of it all I’ve met a girl I couldn’t ask anymore from.”

“Me and Gemma are the youngest couple to come out the show and we’ve not planned anything. We just take it day by day and as it comes.”

Addressing why he was walking the red carpet solo, Luca revealed: “Gemma was meant to be in America but it got cancelled and she couldn’t find a dress last minute and she lives four hours away so had to let her off tonight.”

Gemma and Luca are the only couple out of the Love Island 2022 finalists who have yet to move in together or make plans to move in together.

The fishmonger is based in Brighton, while the dressage rider is Cheshire-based.

Luca told the outlet: “Whenever we get free I’m up there with her or she’s down here with me but she has to prioritise her horse and riding.”

Speaking previously to MailOnline, Gemma said: “Luca fits in quite well and he gets on with my siblings, my mum and my dad as well.”

“His family are lovely too – I get on with all of them really well and have a good relationship with his sister. I have really enjoyed spending time in Brighton with them when I can and the same when he comes to Cheshire.”

“In terms of my relationship and Luca – it’s all going really well. Luckily, we’re able to spend time together so the relationship is going really well and it’s all positive.”