Love Island preview teases the aftermath of Dami and Summer’s kiss

We are not ready for tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The teaser for Monday night’s episode saw new girl Summer back her move on Dami, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah.

After the pair go up to the terrace, Summer asks the Dubliner: “Do you feel sneaky up here?”

Dami replies: “Well, we didn’t crawl in so it’s fine,” and Summer agrees, saying: “It’s a secret but it’s not a secret.”

Summer then asks: “Would you say I’m your type?”

Dami answers: “Yeah, I wouldn’t really be up on the terrace if you weren’t my type.”

She then asks Dami to read her mind. He says: “You fancy me. You feel like there is a bit of chemistry between us. You wanna kiss me. You wanna share a bed with me tonight. You still definitely want to kiss me.”

When Summer remarks on Dami’s strong eye contact, she challenges him to a staring contest. Dami says to her: “If you lose, just shoot your shot.” The pair then share their first kiss.

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, Deji pulls Indiyah for a chat after the pair shared a kiss in a challenge earlier that day.

He asks: “So after today’s challenge, the ultimate question is- was it a tactical thing or was there anything behind that? Be brutally honest, I’m not here to waste time.”

Indiyah replies: “Obviously it was a challenge, you know, play to win. But it was kiss the Islander that you fancy the most. Fancy is a strong statement, but I think you’re a good looking guy so…”

Deji questions Indiyah further, asking: “Would you be willing to explore that? Respectfully with certain boundaries.”

Indiyah responds: “Yeah, no, 100%. I mean, we’d just have to speak, see how things go. I find you attractive, I think you’re a good looking guy. Not to say I’m not happy, but I’m willing to talk to you and get to know you.”

Upon agreeing to get to know one another and see how things go, will Deji’s grafting pay off with Indiyah?

Later at the firepit, Dami shares details of his terrace rendezvous with Summer with the other boys.

When Luca adds that Dami should stay in bed with Summer, and tries to nudge Jacques to agree, Dami responds: “Yeah, stop egging other people on man. What’s wrong with you? Just be real for once.”

As the disagreement builds, what else will be said? And how will this leave things between Dami & Luca?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

