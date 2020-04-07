Jacqueline Jossa reveals she’s been asked to join TOWIE with husband Dan Osborne

The actress is keen to join the cast

Jacqueline Jossa reveals she’s been asked to join TOWIE with husband Dan...

Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she’s been asked to join TOWIE alongside her husband Dan Osborne.

The 27-year-old admitted she’d love to appear on the ITV reality show while chatting to TOWIE star Bobby Norris on Instagram.

She teased: “I could be on Towie soon… me and Dan are gonna come back.”

Jacqueline explained: “They did actually ask us a while ago, but I was on EastEnders so I couldn’t but I was like ‘Oh my God, imagine me on Towie!'”

However, when Bobby tried to get her to confirm the news, she remained coy and said: “I don’t know, I don’t know…”

The news comes five years after Jacquline’s husband Dan was fired from TOWIE back in 2015.

The tattooed hunk was booted off the show, after a recording of him hurling abuse at his ex Megan Tomlin came to light.

In the recording, Dan threatened to ‘stab’ Megan, the mother of his six-year-old son Teddy.

