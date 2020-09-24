Donald Trump hits out at Meghan Markle – after she spoke out about US election

The US President has said he's "not a fan" of the Duchess

Donald Trump hits out at Meghan Markle – after she spoke out...

Donald Trump has hit out at Meghan Markle, after she spoke out about the US election.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Prince Harry encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming election in an official video for TIME.

The couple have avoided endorsing any particular candidate, but during the video, they advised prospective voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

During a press briefing on Wednesday, President Trump was asked about Meghan and Harry’s comments regarding the election.

“I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.” Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Meghan Markle after she and Prince Harry urged Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. More here: https://t.co/MNeIj1DDM9 pic.twitter.com/euJMSTvB1i — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 24, 2020

Trump replied: “I’m not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he’s going to need it.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has publicly criticised Meghan in the press.

During a previous interview with The Sun, which was published in May 2019, Trump was asked about the comments Meghan made about him while he was running against Hilary Clinton back in 2016.

During an interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, the former actress called Trump “misogynistic”, and said she was thinking about moving to Canada if he won the election.

Responding to her comments, Trump replied: “I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Then in January of this year, Trump spoke out about Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down as senior working members of the Royal family.

Speaking on Fox News, he said: “I don’t want to get into the whole thing but I find it — I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

“I think it’s sad, I do, I think it’s sad,” he added.

After the couple moved to Los Angeles with their 16-month-old son Archie in March, Trump took another pop at Meghan and Harry by tweeting about their security protection.

On March 29th, he tweeted: “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

In response, a spokesperson for the couple said they never intended to use the U.S.’s publicly-funded resources.

They said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.