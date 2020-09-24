TikTok star Tadhg Fleming opens up about the impact social media can have on mental health

The Kerry native has over 2 million followers on the popular platform

Tadhg Fleming has opened up about the impact social media can have on mental health.

The Kerry native found fame on the popular app TikTok, after sharing the viral ‘Catch him Derry’ video back in 2017.

Tadhg’s platform has grown massively since, with a current following of 2.2million on the app – and the Fleming family becoming well-known faces across the nation.

Speaking on The Keith Walsh podcast, Tadhg opened up about the pressures that come with overnight success: “When the whole thing happened, I had set up a Facebook page and once it exploded I remember with the bat video, all these messages were coming in and I couldn’t keep up with it, it was nuts, it was blowing up.”

“I just went to my family and we had a family meeting, and I just said ‘look, lads, I just can’t do it, I need help.

“I can’t even describe it. People would stop you in the street and I’m a yes man, so it came to a stage, where I was putting myself under a lot of pressure to do everything and it was constant.

“With social media, you need to separate yourself because that kind of stuff is absolutely head wrecking. You need to separate yourself, you can’t get too invested, you can’t get too caught up. You need to leave it for a week or two weeks and step back and live your own life.”

“Mental health is massive. I see my younger sister, and I grew up with The Den. We had the Disney Club on the Sunday, and that was our treat for the weekend, and during the week, you were out digging a hole, or playing soccer, you were getting dirty.

“Nowadays you see them on TikTok and Facebook and, it’s phones, it’s constant bombardment for young people, I wouldn’t have been able for it,” he admitted.

Tadhg admitted meditation helped him switch off and look after his mental health.

“I started doing meditation on Alexa, mindfulness, and it was just sitting there and listening to whale sounds and tropics, it wasn’t proper meditation, but I would love to get into just switching off my head.”

