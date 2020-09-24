The actress is having a baby with pro hockey player Brad Richardson

Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr reveals she’s expecting her first child

Jessica Szohr has revealed she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson.

The Gossip Girl star announced the exciting news on Instagram, by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.

The 35-year-old simply captioned the post: “Full of joy!”

Jessica also shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “Surprise!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Szohr (@jessicaszohr) on Sep 23, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

The actress’ celebrity friends were quick to congratulate her in the comment section.

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev commented: “♥️ The bun is out of the oven! ♥️ Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’ 😉)”

Actress Zoey Deutch also wrote: “love you guys!”

Jessica and Brad went public with their romance last April, when they posted photos at the Stagecoach Music Festival together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Szohr (@jessicaszohr) on Apr 30, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

